A TEENAGER was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash.

Two cars were involved in a collision on Main Road, Bicknacre, just before 5pm on Wednesday.

A silver Ford Fiesta was being driven from Bicknacre towards South Woodham Ferrers when it was in collision with an oncoming Corsa.

Essex Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire Service attended.

The teenage driver of the silver Fiesta has been taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital for assessment.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who was in the vicinity and may have either witnessed the collision or captured dash cam footage of the incident or the vehicles just prior to the collision is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 797 of April 7."

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.