A NEW app has been launched to help residents find new and hidden gem walking routes across Essex.

Walks in Essex is part of a long-term community project to discover every great walk in the county.

The launch version, which was downloaded by more than 3,000 people in its first weekend, features 150 different walks in and around the area.

The app is designed to help people explore the walks with "pick up and go" easy to follow routes which show your position as you walk.

It is described as "like sat-nav but for footpaths" with a GPS pointer showing your position and direction as you traverse each route.

It works completely offline and no internet signal is required in case you're taking on a particularly scenic route.

The walks included vary in length and setting, and you can filter than by woodland, waterside, hillwalking and even pub walk.

Driving directions to a parking point near the start of the walk is one of the features included.

Some of the walks will be well-known and beloved amongst residents of Essex but there are also many hidden gems.

Routes include:

A 5 to six mile trip taking in the iconic Chappel Viaduct

A coastal 3.5 mile trek through Cudmore Grove Country Park in Mersea

A 2.5 mile stroll along Holland Haven Marshes

A coastal stroll in Shoeburyness along 1.75 miles

Walks in Essex was launched alongside a Facebook page which has over 7,500 members across the county.

The group will be posting photos and walk information on the page.

Users of the app will be able to leave feedback on the routes.

And residents are being encouraged to email in their favourite walks to essex@localwalks.co.uk.

Read more:

Suggestions will then be researched before potentially being added to future updates.

Once walkers complete a trek they are asked to complete a questionnaire and rank it on things like difficulty, route accuracy and dog-friendliness.

This feedback will be incorporated into the app to give community-driven information about each route.

It will also help the app issue alerts, such as if a footpath is overgrown or has been closed.

Walks in Essex is available now on iPhone and Android devices.

It is free to download until April 30 with a free month trial available.

After the free trail, if users want to support the project and subscribe there is a fee of £1.99 per month or £14.99 per year.

Search for Walks in Essex on your app store to find it or visit www.localwalks.co.uk/walks-in-essex.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/walks.essex.