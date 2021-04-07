ONE of the highlights of the north Essex calendar has been given the green light this year, much to the delight of a town councillor.

The Tour de Tendring is usually held around May and has raised vital funds for charities over its 28 year history.

It was cancelled last year due to covid.

But Tendring Council has now confirmed the event will go ahead this year but will be postponed until later due to covid restrictions.

The race offers six, 20 or 60-mile distances and usually sets off from the swimming pool in Dovercourt before the routes set out across the Tendring countryside.

Hundreds take part each year.

Will Lodge, of Tendring Council, said: “We’re working with our partners, Bike Events, with a view to staging the Tour de Tendring in 2021.

Harwich town Mayor Alan Todd prepares the start of the race

“However, due to the usual timing of the event and where this sits on the roadmap of Covid-19 restrictions lifting, it is highly probable the date will be moved to later on in the year.”

Harwich Town councillor Jo Henderson explained how the event will be a fantastic boost to the spirits of the town.

She said: “It’s a great event for families and for everybody in the area. I think if it can go ahead this year it will be fantastic for everyone’s mental wellbeing.

“To be able to go outside and take part in something like this will be really good.

“The businesses in the town will benefit too as people come to visit, the cafes and other parts will all get used and receive a bit of footfall as a result.

“It’s nice for everybody to get some entertainment. There are so many who have suffered throughout the past year and will carry on suffering, but it’s nice to be able to open up and hopefully start having more events to look forward to.

“As we start to get back to normal it’s so important to remember more than 100,000 families’ lives will never be normal again.

“We need to be encouraging people to stick to the guidelines which are in place when the event goes ahead so hopefully we can continue opening up more and running further events. As it’s outside you can still socially distance.

“If it does go ahead it will be absolutely brilliant to see it back. Events like these are so big for the town and the whole of Tendring.”