THE family of a young man given weeks to live have raised thousands of pounds for treatment which could improve his chances of survival.

Jamie Batty, 22, of Clacton, was told he had a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour after doctors carried out scans on his swollen forearm.

The shattering diagnosis, which came last September, also revealed the cancer had spread to both his lungs and the bottom of his spine.

Jamie, a former student at Clacton County High School, subsequently endured six rounds of intensive chemotherapy.

Following the treatment, further scans uncovered a tumour “the size of a tangerine” had grown on his brain which required six hours of surgery to remove.

Doctors eventually told Jamie there was nothing more they could do and informed him he may only have a few weeks left to live.

Crippled by the verdict, Jamie’s brothers Daniel, Luke and Ben, sister Erin, girlfriend Gemma Bonner and mum Donna set about raising £5,000 to fund alternative treatments.

Astonishingly, in just over one week, 381 people have donated to the campaign, helping the family more than double their initial target.

Overwhelmed by the response so far, Luke, 25, said: “The fundraiser is going so good and we can’t thank people enough, not just for raising funds but for spreading awareness for a very rare type of cancer.

“We never expected the fundraiser to blow up as it has done and it is very emotional and heart-warming knowing there are so many nice and generous people out there.”

Thanks to the money raised so far, Jamie has already been able to start his alternative treatment plan, which includes ongoing scans, special medication, diet, supplements and natural plant extracts.

The cash will also be going towards Jamie’s comfort needs and other items he requires to make everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable.

Luke added: “It is too early to tell if it is working, so we are just taking each day as it comes.

“The most important thing is that it doesn’t cause him any pain.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/private-medical-treatment-for-jamie.