A BUSY Colchester road is closing for two nights.

Ipswich Road is shutting from its junction with the Ipswich Road roundabout to Old Coach Road.

The closure is due to last for two nights from April 30, between 8pm and 6am.

It is while high-friction surface application works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Ipswich Road, East Street, Harwich Road, the Harwich Road roundabout, St Andrews Avenue and the Ipswich Road roundabout.

* Drivers should look out for new speed restrictions in Boxted.

New 20mph zones are being introduced on the following lengths of roads - Hill Farm Way, from its junction with Carters Hill, and Pippin Drive, from its junction with Hill Farm Way.

The changes will come into effect from Monday.

* A road in Tiptree is closing for two days in May.

Barbrook Lane is shutting from its junction with Grove Road, from May 3.

It is while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water and an alternative route is available via Barbrook Lane, Grove Road, Church Road and Maypole Road.

* Look out for a road closure in Great Horkesley.

London Road is shutting from its junction with School Lane to its junction with Nayland Road.

Work is due to start on May 4 for four days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Nayland Road, The Causeway, School Lane and London Road.

* Anglian Water are carrying out work in Layer Marney.

It means Smythes Green is closing from its junction with Thorrington Road, for three days from May 4.

It is while new connection works are undertaken but an alternative route is available via Smythes Green, Maldon Road, Colchester Road, Maypole Road, Church Road, Chapel Road, Newbridge Road and Clears Road.

* Station Road, in Thorrington, is closing from its junction with Clacton Road.

The closure is due to start on May 9 and last for two days, while duct clearing works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Station Road, Clacton Road, Tenpenny Hill, St Osyth Road, Brightlingsea Road, Broad Lanes, Clacton Road, the Clacton Road interchange, Clacton Road, Colchester Road, Frating Hill, Main Road, Great Bentley Road, School Lane and Frating Road.

* Openreach are carrying out overhead cabling works in Abberton Road, Fingringhoe.

The road will shut from its junction with Dudley Road on April 23.

* Drivers should be aware of closures affecting Bounstead Road and Berechurch Hall Road, in Colchester.

Both will close on April 19, while underground cable works are undertaken by Openreach.

* A reminder that Brightlingsea High Street is closing from its junctions with Sydney Street and Tower Street on April 25, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via High Street, Sydney Street, Waterside and Tower Street.

