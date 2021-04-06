AN inspiring young boy whose parents were told he would never be able to walk has completed a lengthy and testing challenge in aid of charity.

George Frost, 14, who was diagnosed with incurable spina bifida shortly after being born, has just walked 62 miles on behalf of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The determined walker set-off at the start of March alongside mum Victoria Strickland, 38, of Walton, as part of the organisation’s national challenge.

After covering various distances on different days, sometimes on his therapy bike, George has now finished the walk, raising more than £1,500 in the process.

Proud mum Victoria said: “George is currently having intense physio at home with his physiotherapist because his legs are aching.

“He had a couple of falls and grazes, but he said that was not going to stop him, he was determined to complete the challenge.

“He really went for it yesterday because he was determined to finish it.

“I am so proud of him because he has been through so much from the minute he was born.”

George was diagnosed with incurable spina bifida after being born with a large lump, called a mylomeningocele, in his back.

The golf-ball sized mass consisted of damaged spinal cord and nerves, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

As a result of the birth defect, George’s parents Victoria and Shaun Frost, were told by doctors he would never walk.

Since then inspiring George, who now lives with scoliosis and a neuropathic bowel and bladder, has undergone numerous operations and treatments.

Two years ago he had a rod operation in a bid to straighten his curved spine and continues to be under the supervision of Great Ormand Street Hospital.

“The hospital has been in our lives since I was pregnant with George and he is under so many departments,” added Victoria.

“I will be eternally grateful for all they have done and continue to do for George – the operations he has had have each been life-changing.

“This challenge was our way of saying thank you and giving something back and the fact we were told he may never walk to now walking 62 miles is just incredible.

“I feel incredibly overwhelmed with the amount raised and the response to this challenge was amazing.

“So many people donated and were inspired by George.

“His whole family are proud of what he’s achieved and I was an emotional wreck when George finished, and I was overwhelmed with pride for him.”

To donate to George and Victoria’s fundraiser for Great Ormond Street Hospital, visit tinyurl.com/576fmh4w.