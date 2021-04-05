AN eco-conscious group embarked on a litter-pick to clean-up a mess beauty spot.
The Walton Against Lazy Littering community groups, also known as The Wallys, tackled waste dropped on Bathhouse Meadow, along the Walton seafront.
The 28-strong team collected and bagged-up everything from disregarded old tyres, parts of a lawn mower, broken glass and used nappies.
The carelessly chucked items were collected from hedges and ditches surrounding the Columbine Centre.
Tendring Council loaned litter-picking equipment to the group and supplied black bags.
Walton resident Rachel Barford, 58, who organised the clean-up, said: “I am fed-up of seeing litter scattered by thoughtless people.
“Fly-tipping is disrespectful to the environment, creates an eyesore and damages habitats – there are no excuses for it.
“More thought about reusing and recycling and careful disposal would make the Tendring environment even more than pleasant than it already is.”
The group's next litter-pick is at 2pm on April 17 starting at Walton Railway Station.
