A MAN has been charged with driving and drugs offences after a car was found to have crashed during the early hours of the morning.
Essex Police officers discovered a grey vehicle in the middle of Clacton Road, in St Osyth, Clacton, shortly after 3.30am on April 2.
It is suspected the car had smashed into a traffic island, resulting in damage to the front end of the vehicle, before coming to an abrupt halt.
A man was subsequently arrested by officers.
Ivanov Ivaylo, 35, of Military Road, Colchester has now been charged with being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.
He has also been charged with being in possession of a Class A drug.
Ivaylo is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.