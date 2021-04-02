POLICE have launched an appeal to find a man with links to Colchester and Tendring in relation to a court order breach.
Michael Cagehin, 35, is wanted for breaching a court order.
He is described as being white, 6ft tall and of a medium build.
He has brown hair and is likely to have a beard, like the one pictured.
He has links to Colchester and the Tendring area.
Anyone within information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101.
Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.