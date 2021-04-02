RESIDENTS of a coastal town are experiencing a power cut this morning.
UK Power Networks has confirmed the outage is affecting customers in Brightlingsea.
Some properties in the CO7 0 postcode area are affected and the issue was first reported at about 7am this morning.
Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.
Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.
Read more:
- Victim struggles to forget 'dreadful' image after man exposed himself
- RSPCA reveal horrifying conditions faced by animals at Colchester rescue
- Baby brings joy to Mersea oysterman who battled depression
The firm says power is expected to be back online between 9.30am and 10.30am this morning.