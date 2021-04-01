MORE than 500 cases of Covid were confirmed across Essex in the latest seven day period, new figures show.

Essex County Council has revealed in the seven days to March 25, the latest date for which it has data, there were 502 people who tested positive in the county.

The average infection rate across the was during this week was 33.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest weekly infection rates were seen in Rochford and Tendring, of 45.8 and 69.6 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

The area with the lowest case rate was Brentwood, with a rate of 14.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Read more:

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council's Director of Public Health, urged residents to stick to the guidelines to keep the number of cases on the decline.

He said: "Another marginal decrease in the overall Covid-19 rate for Essex is positive news, particularly as we look ahead to the next milestone in the government’s roadmap out of the pandemic.

“However, in order for us to maintain this progress and reach the next key date for the further easing of restrictions, we all have a responsibility.

“The most effective action we can all take is to continue to follow Covid-19 guidance, get vaccinated when you are invited to and get tested regularly even if you’re not showing symptoms.

“Regular asymptomatic self-testing is now easier than ever thanks to the new convenient community test collection sites available across Essex.

"I am urging everyone to please make use of these and help to keep your friends and family safe.”

You can view the data here.