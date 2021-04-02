A POST box is helping residents and excited children get in the Easter spirit after being decorated with a colourful knitted covering.
Earlier this month a snug and soft cap featuring a bunny and chick appeared on a Royal Mail post box outside a launderette in St Osyth Road, Clacton.
The purple and blue covering, which also boasts a 3D basket with eggs in it, has brought joy to passers-by, workers, and nearby homeowners.
The latest heart-warming creation comes after a similar knitted tribute was placed on a post box in Coopers Lane, honouring of frontline workers.
Tracey Beevor, 47, of Coopers Lane, has discovered both of the knitted post box toppings with granddaughter Tianna Ward, 8, who is a huge fan of the decorations.
She said: “This has made Tianna want to go out looking for them now, so it has been very good for that, and she is now hoping more turn up.
"It has bought a magical feeling after all the children been through with the pandemic."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment