THREE village roads are shutting for nearly a fortnight.

The closures will affect Wivenhoe Road, in Ardleigh, and Tye Road and Crockleford Road, both in Elmstead Market.

They will come into effect on April 26 for 12 days because of carriageway patching works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Bromley Road, Colchester Road, Hall Road, Brook Street, Parsons Hill, Harwich Road and Clacton Road.

* A Colchester road is closing for three days later later this month.

Alexandra Road is shutting from its junction with Alexandra Terrace, from April 27.

It is while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

However, an alternative route is available via Alexandra Road, Maldon Road, Beaconsfield Avenue and Butt Road.

* Bentley Road, in Little Bentley, is closing from its junction with the A120.

It will shut for a day on April 26, while pole removal works are undertaken by County Broadband.

* Walkers should make note of a four-month footpath closure in Great Bentley.

Footpath eight is shutting from its junction with footpath 20, from April 2 to July 31.

* A road in Great Bromley is closing for nearly a month, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Carringtons Road is shutting from its junctions with Briar Road and Lilleys Lane.

The closure is due to start on April 26 for 26 days but an alternative route is available via Carringtons Road, Hall Road, Badley Hall Road and Morebarn Road.

* Look out for an overnight road closure in Wakes Colne.

Colchester Road is shutting from its junctions between The Street and Lane Road.

The closure is due to start on April 27 for four nights, from 7pm until 5am.

It is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Crow Lane, in Weeley, is closing for a day on April 26, while new connection works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Thorpe Road, Colchester Road, Weeley bypass roundabout, Colchester Road roundabout, Little Clacton Weeley bypass, Crown Lane, The Street and Crow Lane.

* Prince Philip Road, in Colchester, is closing from its junction with Monkwick Avenue.

It will shut for three days from April 26 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An alternative route is available via Monkwick Avenue, Queen Elizabeth Way and Prince Philip Road.

* Look out for a road closure in St Osyth.

Rectory Road is shutting on April 28, from a point near its junction with Honey Pot Lane.

It is while underground works are undertaken by Openreach but an alternative route is available via Rectory Road, Newhouse Farm Road, Heath Road, High Birch Road, Bentley Road and Clacton Road.

* Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Tiptree.

Spring Road is closing on April 27 from its junction with Maldon Road to its junction with Station Road.

It is while underground cable works are undertaken by Openreach and an alternative route is available via Maldon Road and Station Road.

