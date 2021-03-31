A 16-year-old boy has died after falling from a railway viaduct.

Suffolk Police were called shortly after 7.15am today to reports of concern for the safety of a male who had fallen from the viaduct in Spring Road, Ipswich.

The teenager sustained head injuries and was transported to Addenbrookes’ Hospital by air ambulance.

Sadly he was pronounced dead later this morning.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out.

The closures were lifted at approximately 9am.

The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. 