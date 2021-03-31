POLICE officers were left smiling from ear to ear after appreciative and thoughtful students sent them “beautifully written” letters which made their day.
Teams at Clacton Police Station received touching handwritten letters from pupils at the White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road.
The thoughtful notes, which featured illustrations, thanked the force for “protecting us through the pandemic” and for being “very good at keeping people safe”.
Some students even expressed a desire to one day become a police officer after being inspired by their role models.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Our officers would like to say a huge thank you to students at White Hall Academy for the wonderful letters they sent to us.
“They were beautifully written, and we really liked your illustrations too. You have clearly been working very hard and we enjoyed reading every one of your letters.
“They really made our day. Thank you. Keep up the excellent work.”
