GENEROUS Easter bunnies have delivered tasty treats to children and spreading seasonal joy throughout a seaside community.
Dedicated volunteers from Sonny’s Army, an organisation which helps families with poorly children, handed out Easter eggs to children in Jaywick.
The initiative has been spearheaded by charity founders Bobbie-Jean Cook, 13, and Destiny Hannam, 17, who donned white bunny costumes for the occasion.
The light-hearted event was held in association with Baby Bank Tendring, Jaywick Forum, North Essex Support Team and Tesco.
Nell Dreelan, 34, mum to Sonny-Lee, whose battle with a heart condition inspired the launch of Sonny’s Army, says the two girls have brought happiness to the village.
She said: “It is amazing to see, and they have ended up giving out loads more than anticipated.
“There are children stuck at home due to coronavirus, so spreading a bit of joy makes us happy and all children deserve a smile.”
To find out more visit Facebook.com/sonnysarmy1