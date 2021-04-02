Gardens, parks and countryside locations run by the National Trust will be open this weekend.

Many of of the charity's gardens, parks and outdoor spaces have been open for local visits through the current lockdown.

With rules around stay at home and meeting others now relaxed further you may be planning to go a bit further afield this weekend.

In England, gatherings of up to six people outside are permitted, and outdoor sports facilities have reopened.

National chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, revealed there was no law meaning people must stay local in England, unlike the previous stay at home requirement.

So here is a look at some of the incredible National Trust countryside, gardens and forests you can visit in Essex.

Copt Hall Marshes, Little Wigborough (near Colchester)

You can explore the beautiful Blackwater Estuary from Copt Hall Marshes.

The National Trust has a small car park at Copt Hall Marshes which is open 8am-5pm.

You don't need to book, but spaces are limited, so if the car park is full, the charity asked you please come back another time.

Stretch your legs, breathe in the fresh sea air and savour the wide-open skies at these coastal marshes.

They’re the perfect place to unwind, walk the dog, or spot birds and wildflowers.

Stretch your legs, breathe in the fresh sea air and savour the wide-open skies at these coastal marshes. They’re the perfect place to unwind, walk the dog, or spot birds and wildflowers.

Rayleigh Mount

Rayleigh Mount is open and visitors are asked to follow government guidance on travel and social distancing to keep everyone safe.

You can trace the layout of the Norman castle that once stood on the site.

It was the only Essex castle mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086.

Like most of the early Norman castles, it was built from wood, on an earth mound or motte.

Enjoy a walk around the site and take in the views.

Danbury Commons and Blakes Wood

The countryside space is open to visitors to enjoy.

It is Essex's second largest area of common land where people can follow way-marked trails keeping an eye out for wildlife.

There is a hour hour walk described as easy which takes in heathland, woods and wetland.

A second, two hour route described as moderate difficulty extends the walk.

Hatfield Forest

The ancient royal hunting forest requires visitors to book before arrival.

It is the best surviving example in Britain of an almost complete medieval Royal hunting forest.

You can fet some fresh air and exercise by following one of the many walks around the forest.

The walks range in length and difficulty and take in different parts of the forest.

Spaces are limited and you will be turned away if you have not booked.

The National Trust advises people do not park on verges, local roads or red lines.