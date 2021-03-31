RESIDENTS are being warned Essex's recycling centres could be closed temporarily by police if they get too busy over the Bank Holiday.

The public is being warned expect long queues and congestion if they visit the recycling centres in Essex over the coming days, with an expectation of an Easter rush to use facilities.

In line with Government advice on social distancing, all sites across the county are operating at reduced capacity.

Essex County Council says this has resulted in disruption on the surrounding roads, which is affecting residents and businesses/

Traffic management is in place at some sites to ease congestion, but some residents have reported waiting up to three hours in queues.

All sites remain open but County Hall says they could be subject to temporary closures by Essex Police if demand is too high.

The council is warning long queues and delays are expected to continue over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Essex County Council and Love Essex are asking members of the public to:

• Consider whether there is an alternative method to dispose of your waste. Other options include making use of your kerbside collections or using the local council’s bulky waste collection service.

• Remember site rules and restrictions are in place for the health and safety of both the site staff and members of the public.

• Try and visit a recycling centre outside of peak times - weekdays or later in the afternoon are usually quieter with the Bank Holiday weekend expected to be particularly busy.

• Return to the site at another time if you see there is a long queue. Some residents have waited for up to three hours to access certain sites according to County Hall.

For further information on recycling centres and site restrictions, visit www.loveessex.org/siterestrictions.