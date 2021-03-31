A DEVASTATED dog left homeless after her owners died is hoping to find a loving family who can help mend her broken heart.

Heidi the German Shepherd arrived at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in Clacton, feeling depressed and with little interest in eating or attention.

The adorable pooch would also frequently pace around the organisation’s site desperately attempting to find her beloved owners.

Over time Heidi has gradually perked up and now loves “bum scratches”, going for walks and collecting all her favourite toys before showing them off.

She is described as now being a cheeky lady with a real spring in her step, but she is still yet to fully come to terms with the death of her owners.

Heidi is now on the hunt for a family who will give her the time to full in love again with a new home and lifestyle.

A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Can you help mend a broken heart?

“Dogs can and do grieve and Heidi was incredibly sad, didn’t want fuss, and would barely eat.

“Day by day she has become happier but whilst she is a different dog to the one we first met, Heidi craves to be back in that home environment.

“She is a worried girl initially, so an adult only home with lots of patience would be best.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton or call 01255 860062.