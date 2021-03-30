PART of the A12 has been completely closed this afternoon due to a crash involving a van and a motorcycle.
The accident took place between junction 18 at Sandon and junction 19 at Boreham this afternoon.
The northbound carriageway has been completely closed with queues stretching as far as junction 16 for Galleywood.
Londonbound traffic is also being held to allow the air ambulance to land near the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Essex Police have advised drivers to look for alternative routes.
A spokesman said: "We're currently on scene of a collision which has shut both sides of the #A12 btwn #Sandon and #Boreham.
"A van and a motorbike were in collision on the northbound carriageway at around 2.45pm.
"Please avoid the area.
"We appreciate your patience. Any info call 101."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a vehicle from Hazardous Area Response Team, the Basics Essex Accident Response Service (BEARS) and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision on the A12 before junction 19 just after 2.45pm this afternoon.
"An adult male was transported by air ambulance to The Royal London Hospital for treatment.”