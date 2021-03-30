A SEAFRONT cafe owner says there is "a real feel-good factor again" in Tendring after seasiders and day-trippers returned to the district's beaches.

Mark Broad, 42, is the owner of the Greensward Cafe and Adventure Golf, in Marine Parade West, Clacton, which has been closed since Christmas Eve.

In preparation for what will be a proper reopening tomorrow, Mr Broad today trialled a 'soft launch' as beachgoers made the most of lockdown easing and the sunny weather.

He said: "It is good to see how busy it is, but we are still limited with regards to what we can do because everything is takeaway.

"Since they have announced outside meet-ups and sports can happen it has been positive, and the weather is good.

"There is just a real feel-good factor again."

Clacton seafront welcomes back beachgoers as restrictions ease

Since Monday groups of up to six people or two separate households have been permitted to meet outdoors for the first time in months.

Residents no longer need to justify leaving their homes, but the Government is continuing to urge people to stay local, even though there is no limit on how far they can travel.

