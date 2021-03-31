A NEW multi-million pound extension is due to start next month at a north Essex school.

The works at Colne Community School and College, in Brightlingsea, are expected to take 32 weeks and will make room for an extra 300 students.

They will include the development of a new £4 million teaching block containing eight classrooms, two resistant material technology rooms, two food technology rooms, a seminar room and plant room.

The upgrades are being funded by Essex County Council and are set to benefit both students and staff.

Neil Gallagher, executive headteacher of the school, said: “The Colne is a community school and I am delighted that this expansion will enable our community to attend their local school.

“It is an exciting time for the school and we all are looking forward to the benefits this new build environment will provide.”

The expansion is due to be completed in time for the start of the academic year in September.

Following the completion of the works, an additional 60 student places per year would be created, allowing the school to admit two extra forms of entry into Year 7.

Work within the current school would include;

remodelling existing areas to accommodate both general and specialist teaching spaces

the creation of additional science laboratories

an extra music teaching space and practise rooms

remodelling and refurbishment of a number of drama, art and technology rooms

and additional refurbishments of a number of general teaching spaces.

In addition to improving the teaching spaces, the dining room and kitchen area would significantly enlarge and new corridor and circulation spaces would improve the way students move around the school.

The proposed new building will consist of fully equipped food technology and resistant material workshops along with eight additional general teaching spaces.

The proposal also includes solar panels and an eco-friendly mechanical infrastructure to reduce the school’s CO2 emissions and ensure low running costs.