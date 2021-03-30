BEACHGOERS and day-trippers have been taking full advantage of lockdown restrictions being lifted and the gorgeous weather today.
Since Monday groups of up to six people or two separate households have been permitted to meet outdoors for the first time in months.
Residents no longer need to justify leaving their homes, but the Government is continuing to urge people to stay local, even though there is no limit on how far they can travel.
As a result, the easing of some restrictions, coupled with temperatures of up to 17 degrees in the likes of Clacton and Harwich, has seen many flock to the seaside.
Close friends Jill Jones, of Colchester, and Piera Taylor, of Great Bentley, took a short trip to the Clacton seafront today to bask in the sunshine.
Jill said: "The first lockdown was horrendous because you could not see anyone, and I live in a flat and we both live on our own.
"So to finally be able to meet family and friends again is really good."