ONE part of north Essex has seen the fourth highest week-on-week rise in its average Covid rate in England, seeing the number of infections more than double.
Tendring's infection rate rose to 69.6 cases per 100,000 people in the week to March 25, according to the latest figures.
This is up more than double from 34.1 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.
The rise in infection rate is the fourth highest seen in England over this period behind only North Warwickshire, Corby and Breckland.
Colchester's average infection rate is now 39.5 cases per 100,000 people.
This is because there were 77 cases confirmed in the borough during this week.
The borough's infection rate has dropped slightly from 41.6 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.
And nine parts of Colchester are now almost Covid free, the latest figures show.
According to official Government data, nine parts of the borough have had less than three Covid cases in the week to March 24.
These are - Layer-de-la-Haye, Abberton and Mersea East; West Mersea; Central Colchester; Lexden; Horkesley Heath, Langham and Dedham; Prettygate and Westlands; Old Heath and Rowhedge; Shrub End; and Tiptree.
The part of the borough with the highest number of cases is now Greenstead, which had 13 during this week.
Monkwick was second with 12, followed by Mile End and Braiswick with nine.
Here are the latest case numbers for each part of the borough:
- Greenstead - 13 (no change)
- Monkwick - 12 (up 300 per cent)
- Mile End & Braiswick - 9 (up 200 per cent)
- Abbey Field - 8 (up 300 per cent)
- Highwoods - 6 (up 100 per cent)
- Parson's Heath - 6 (down 71.4 per cent)
- New Town & Hythe - 6 (up 20 per cent)
- Stanway - 5 (down 16.7 per cent)
- Wivenhoe & University - 4 (down 60 per cent)
- Marks Tey & Wakes Colne - 4 (up 100 per cent)
- West Bergholt & Wormingford - 3 (up 50 per cent)
- Layer-de-la-Haye, Abberton & Mersea East - less than three
- West Mersea - less than three
- Central Colchester - less than three
- Lexden - less than three
- Horkesley Heath, Langham & Dedham - less than three
- Prettygate & Westlands - less than three
- Old Heath & Rowhedge - less than three
- Shrub End - less than three
- Tiptree - less than three