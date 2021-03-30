TWO young charity workers have been left upset and dejected after received “disgusting” messages and abuse.

Bobbie-Jean Cook, 13, and Destiny Hannam, 17, both from Jaywick, are the founders of Sonny’s Army.

The pair launched the organisation after their brother and nephew, Sonny-Lee Cook, who is four-years-old, was born prematurely in December 2016.

The little fighter had arrived eight weeks before his due date weighing just 3lb 4oz and now battles critical congenital heart disease.

Bobbie-Jean and Destiny subsequently decided to start Sonny’s Army to help families who may find themselves in a similar situation with seriously ill children.

The inspiring girls have raised money to make life easier for others but have been left feeling hurt after receiving a torrent of abuse.

Sonny-Lee’s mum, Nell Dreelan, 34, said: “They received some really harsh and graphic messages, they were quite hurtful.

“They used some disgusting words, regarding the girls and Sonny-Lee and the charity. It is disgraceful.

“They were called awful names and it has really hurt them. Sonny’s Army does not tolerate nasty or rude messages and we will not allow our girls to be abused.”

The messages come just weeks before Sonny-Lee will once again have surgery at the Royal Brompton Hospital to hopefully enable blood to flow freely to his lungs.

If the operation does not work, his family will have to consider whether he will have to go on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

Although the attack has left them feeling upset, Nell says it will only make the family more determined.

“My daughter and my sister have turned a nightmare into a fantastic charity, and they are helping children up and down the country,” added Nell.

“They are just children but they are making a difference in a world that is not great, and this is going to making them fight back even stronger.”