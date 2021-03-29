A STAPLE of a seaside town could have gone up in flames after a nearby bin burned to the ground, it has been claimed.
Fiona Robertson, mayor of the Frinton and Walton Town Council, asked Tendring Council before Christmas if a bin could be installed in Esplanade.
Eventually one turned up on the Greensward next to the town’s famous Clock Tower shelter, which Mrs Robertson was left somewhat unhappy with.
She feared it may put people off taking pictures of the much-photographed attraction, and also potentially prove a fire hazard.
The bin, having only been installed a few weeks ago, has now been turned in a pile of ash and melted plastic after it went up in flames.
“I was really saddened and annoyed when I saw it, but I don’t know who or what started it, or whether it was set alight or if was a cigarette butt,” said Mrs Robertson.
“We did ask for the bin to be near the road at the end of the pathway, not right near the ionic Clock Tower.
“I spoke to a couple there in the morning whose daughter put the fire out through fear of a spark setting the Clock Tower alight.
“What is wrong with people?”