A MAN had to be transported to hospital for further care after a small van left the road before crashing into a wall.
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were all called to St Osyth Road, in Clacton, shortly after 5pm on Sunday.
The emergency services attended the scene after a red vehicle smashed into a wall and a lamp-post having mounted the pavement.
The crash resulted in the front end of the van being badly damaged, leaving the entire bumper hanging off.
Upon arrival firefighters and police officers worked to make the area safe and redirect traffic while paramedics treated an injured man.
The Essex fire service has confirmed the man did not need to be cut out of the van.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and a rapid response car attended the scene.
“One male patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further care.”