POLICE officers in a seaside town have been granted additional powers following 'concerning reports' of a planned disturbance in the area.

Essex Police officers operating in a section of Frinton have been tasked with conducting extra patrols this evening.

As part of the force's increased presence, officers will be able to use further stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This means they can stop and search people for dangerous objects and weapons without having to have a reasonable suspicion in order to do so.

These powers have been authorised for use inside the Frinton gates, from Pole Barn Lane down to the Esplanade.

The order will remain in place until 4am tomorrow, Saturday 27 March.

Chief inspector Lily Benbow, the district commander for Tendring, said: “We’ve had some concerning reports today, and our aim is to keep everyone safe.

“As a result, my officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to ensure that the residents of Frinton feel safe this evening.

"They will also identify anyone intent on committing any crime. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it to them.

“We’ll be using a number of additional powers to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

"These powers are not put in place without careful consideration, and I understand that they may be disruptive to some, but I’d like to thank you in advance for helping to keep other people safe.”