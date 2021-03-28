AN adorable and friendly feline with a “quirky way of walking” and sight issues has finally found a family who will love him for who he is following an appeal.
Tiger, a 15-month-old ginger cat, was being looked after by caring volunteers and staff at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in Little Clacton.
The gorgeous puss, who does not let his blindness prevent him from living a fulfilled life, has neurological issues so boasts a unique strut.
Following an online appeal, which was also covered by the Gazette, Tiger has now found his forever home
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust in Clacton said: "Following our recent special appeal for Tiger, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your comments and offers of a home.
"We are delighted to say that we have now found Tiger a home. Thanks so much for your support, it makes a world of difference to animals like Tiger.
“This gorgeous lad has his own quirky way of walking and he is a chatty boy who certainly knows when it’s dinner time.
“He is a friendly little man who loves a fuss and is so very deserving of some humans who will love him forever.”