A TALENTED young photographer will see his stunning pictures displayed throughout an office space after winning a competition.
Cormac Wayne, 16, attends Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, and is at his most creative when he is behind the camera.
The teen snapper recently entered a competition launched by Emily Starling, sales negotiator at estate agency firm Lamb & Co.
The business has just undergone a rebrand, so Emily called on the community’s artist and photographers to help fill their office’s empty photo frames.
After all the submissions were considered, Year 12 student Cormac was selected as the winner, impressing with his coastal shots.
Four of his images will now be displayed in Lamb & Co’s Station Road office and he has also been given a £50 gift voucher.
Emily said: “Some of the work I received was outstanding and actually gave me a renewed appreciation for our local area.
“One that particularly stood out though was from the hugely talented Cormac who was entered by his teacher.
“We have selected four of his images, which I have had printed ready to be framed and hung in the office.
"The images will inspire us to be more involved with our community.”