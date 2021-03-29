OFFICERS have assured residents they are “committed” to working to improve police engagement in a coastal village.
Members of the Jaywick Sands Revival Community Group visited the Clacton Police Station on Thursday morning.
The non-profit organisation was found in a bid to help revitalise the area and encourage more interaction between residents.
During their meeting, the group’s representatives spoke with officers about the work they do within the area and how they can work together in the future.
Sgt Ben Felton of the Clacton Community Policing Team said: "My team are committed to working with all community groups and interested parties in Jaywick.
“We are keen to understand local issues and problems and work together to find solutions, communication with local residents is key.”