ANGRY villagers blockaded a rubbish lorry in what became a heated protest against missed waste collections.

Earlier this month, some Jaywick residents claimed their recycling had not been collected for five weeks, while their black bins had not been emptied for six weeks.

They said as a result, rats were said to be running riot and tensions between locals and Veolia refuse collectors and Tendring Council started to mount.

Across the district households are limited to one fortnightly black bin, with additional waste allowed from those with special circumstances.

During the binmen’s round in Austin Avenue, on Thursday, frustration boiled over when crews refused to take unauthorised side waste.

A group of residents subsequently blockaded the workers’ truck - reportedly with bags full of rubbish - and refused to let them leave.

The refuse collectors are also said to have been verbally abused before police officers attended the scene in a bid calm the situation.

“Our officers confirmed no injuries had been sustained and no action was taken,” said a spokesman for Essex Police.

“We stayed on the scene until the group of residents and the refuse collection team left the area.”

Damian Williams, Tendring Council’s corporate director for operations and delivery, said the incident was unacceptable.

He said the incident has left some Veolia workers feeling hesitant to carry out future collectors in the area through fear of being ambushed.

“We will not tolerate abuse of our staff,” said Mr Williams.

“Our waste disposal crews do a sterling job, collecting rubbish and recycling day in and day out and have a right to do their work without fear of abuse or violence.

“Our thoughts are with those who faced abuse in this incident, and sadly because of this many crews are now reluctant to undertake this round – understandably so.

“This risks impacting on the upstanding members of the Brooklands community, which is the vast majority of people living there.”

Veolia is now looking to arrange a catch-up collection for residents whose waste was not picked up due to the incident.