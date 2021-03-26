More than 170,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given out in north Essex.

Latest figures show half of people in Colchester have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS data shows 78,502 people had received a vaccine jab by March 21 – equating to 50 per cent of those aged 16 and over, according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those vaccinated, 58,615 were aged 50 or over – 87 per cent of the age group.

It means 19,887 people aged between 16 and 49 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

In Tendring two-thirds of people have received their first dose of a vaccine.

NHS data shows 83,151 people had received a vaccine jab by March 21 – equating to 68 per cent of those aged 16 and over, according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those vaccinated, 68,935 were aged 50 or over – 92 per cent of the age group.

It means 14,216 people aged between 16 and 49 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Across England, 23.7 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine by March 21, covering 52% of the population aged 16 and over.

That includes 18.3 million people aged 50 and over – 87% of the age group.

The figures also show that 1.6 million people have had a second dose of the jab.

A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.