CONCERNED residents are calling for the installation of speed bumps following a nasty crash which resulted in two people being taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to Point Clear Road, in St Osyth, at 2pm on Thursday after two vehicles were involved in a car accident.
Once at the scene firefighters from Clacton Fire Station and police officers worked to make the area safe as traffic started to build.
Three ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance also attended the smash, before paramedics transported two patients to Colchester Hospital.
Tina Gibson, 56, of Dumont Avenue, Point Clear, saw the aftermath of the worrying road accident and has now called for speed bumps to help prevent future crashes.
She said: “I was one of the first there and I could see there were two cars just strewn across the road, one of which looked really badly damaged.
“The problem is drivers go far too fast down that road and some of them drive like maniacs and they are just mad.
“Residents have been asking for speed bumps to be installed or something that will make people slow down, but we appear to fall on death ears.”
