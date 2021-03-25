THIS was the touching moment a 'beautiful' funeral procession for a popular pub landlady set-off after family and friends paid their respects.

Barbara Day, from Clacton, died on January 31 in Colchester Hospital at the age of 82 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The beloved mother, nan, and sibling had previously been considered healthy and granddaughter Danielle Palmer, 34, said her death came as a shock to the family.

Barbara, also known as Babs, had 13 siblings and was married to Ricky Day until he died 14 years ago.

She moved to Clacton in 1980 from London having worked at The Sutton Arms, which was owned by Arsenal player Frank McLintock.

She became a familiar face in the town as the landlady of the Caron House Hotel and the Crab and Pumpkin.

More recently she ran The Club, where she continued to work up until the national lockdown came into force and was dubbed Clacton's oldest landlady.

On Monday, Barbara, an animal lover who has been described as the “life and soul of the party”, was given a fitting send-off.

Leaving from outside The Club, a funeral procession led by horse and carriage took her to Weeley Crematorium - a touching moment which can be viewed in the video above.

Her family and friends also wore pink clothing, which was her favourite colour.

Danielle said: “She thought she was the Queen and always wanted an old fashioned funeral.

"It was beautiful and emotional seeing people take their hats off as the carriage went past.

"I have never been to a funeral like it, but she always knew what she wanted - she had her home painted pink inside so that's why people wore that colour.

"She would have wanted a massive party but that cannot happen at the moment due to the pandemic.

"But it was emotional seeing all the people who came to stand them for her."

Paying tribute to her nan, Danielle said Barbara would do anything for anyone.

“She grafted throughout her life and was always a publican and she just loved it, she loved being around people,” added Danielle.

“She was no ordinary nan and nobody would mess with her and if they did she would just scoop them out.

“She was hard and straight talking, but she would literally do anything for anyone and always wanted happiness.

"She will be really missed.”

Barbara Day leaves behind son Wayne Scaffardi, daughter Kim Newland, three grandchildren and her seven great grandchildren.