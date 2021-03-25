READERS are divided over possible plans to bar customers from pubs if they have not had their Covid-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed potential plans to allow publicans to reject unvaccinated customers if they don’t have a “vaccine passport”.

But the move has been met with a mixed reaction from both publicans and Gazette readers.

A poll on our website recorded 54 per cent of the 1,740 who voted agreed with the proposals.

Gazette reader Sally Reed said: “I know they are working through various unlocking concepts in Parliament, but I thought it was up to the pub.

“As it always has been - they can deny you entry for a number of reasons, including dress code, intoxication etc.

“If it is put into place, I would be a bit miffed if my friends are vaccinated and I’m not through no fault of my own and I get left out of unlocking, particularly as they are supposedly so Covid secure.

“Then I’d probably have my friends round to my garden instead, and the supermarket would get my money instead of the pubs.”

Rae Bennison added: “It’s their property and they have the right to refuse entry so why not?

“If you are antivax, you should at least stay indoors until majority have been vaccinated and herd immunity has been established.”

Denis Killen said: “If it stops the spread next year, then why not? At least pubs will have more chance in staying open.”

Publicans were sceptical.

David Brady, landlord at Copford’s Alma Inn, said: “I don’t agree at all. It’s ridiculous.

“I’m 49 so I’ve not had the vaccine, so would that mean I’m not allowed in my own pub?

“Our main audience has not been vaccinated because they’re under 50. We have a mixed crowd who come from all walks of life.

“Why is it only pubs this could apply to and not places like Sainsburys – shops and other indoor closed spaces.

“It’s a really unusual thing to suggest a landlord to demand to see a card. It would become unpleasant very quickly.

“It’s down to the individual. We’ve not had a single case that’s come from here. We’ve managed to steer clear of it, but we’re just as much risk as a shop, a gym or any other social interaction venue.”