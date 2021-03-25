NORTH Essex residents are being urged to play by the rules so lockdown restrictions can be eased in the coming weeks and months.

Latest figures released today showed 78,502 Colchester residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest NHS data also showed 83,151 Tendring residents have received the jab so far while across the North East Essex’s Clinical Commissioning Group area a total of 171,405 vaccines have been administered.

Across Suffolk and North Essex’s Integrated Care System a total of 510,253 people have received their doses as the total number of vaccinations across the UK passed 28 million.

As the vaccination rate rises, Essex is getting ready for the next stage of the lockdown easing but Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council’s director of public health, urged caution.

Easing - outdoor gathering of up to six people will be able to meet

From Monday, outdoor gatherings - including in private gardens - of either six people or two households will be allowed.

Some outdoor sport will be allowed and the stay at home instruction will be lifted although journeys should still be kept to a minimum.

Essex County Council issued a message urging residents to get tested regularly and keep to social distancing rules to help stop the spread of the virus.

All residents are also able to visit one of 12 lateral flow testing centres in each district of the county.

Dr Gogarty said: “As restrictions begin to be relaxed and people start to socialise again with others, it might feel like the threat of Covid-19 is lessening and that we don’t need to follow Government advice as strictly. However, this is sadly not the case.

“There are still many unknowns about new variants of Covid-19 and they may be less vulnerable to the vaccine.

“The best way to prevent new variants developing is to keep cases low.

“Therefore, it is crucial that as restrictions are eased, everyone continues to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, wearing face coverings and washing hands often.”

He said the county is already starting to see infection rates levelling off, following a strong decline in numbers.

“The actions we take as individuals over the weeks to come will make a difference in preventing another significant rise in cases,” he added.

“Keeping a two metre distance of those outside of your household will also prevent the risk of being identified as a close contact by Test and Trace and reduce the need for self-isolation,” he added.

What next?

The next step out of lockdown, planned for April 12, will see all non-essential shops open.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve food and drink outside from this date.

However, the Government said each step will be assessed before restrictions are lifted.

The decision on each stage will be based on data which will inform how and when other services and organisations can resume operation.