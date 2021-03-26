THE owners of a family-run business who re-purposed their farmland in a bid to open for the school holidays are “disappointed” they will have to remain closed.

Hasty’s Adventure Farm, in West Road, Clacton, is a popular attraction at which children enjoy animal-based activities and educational days out.

Since the start of the latest coronavirus lockdown, however, the vast outdoor site has been shut to members of the public.

With the hope of being able to open on March 29, the farm moved all of its animals off-site and repositioned itself as an outdoor play area in what is a large open space.

Public outdoor play areas have been accessible throughout the latest lockdown and as of Monday groups of six people will be permitted to meet outside.

Owners of Hasty’s Adventure Farm have now been warned they could face being fined if they open.

Penny Smith, owner of Hasty’s Adventure Farm said: “We are disappointed that our outdoor play areas do not comply with Tendring Council’s criteria.

“However, we respect their decision.”

The latest guidance suggests businesses such as zoos will be allowed to reopen from April 12 at the earliest.

Will Lodge, communications manager at Tendring Council, said the authority was fully supportive of local businesses such as Hasty’s Adventure Farm re-opening.

But only when the time is right, and they are legally allowed to do so.

“We know how important it is for our businesses to re-open and kick-start our economy again – as well as providing attractions for residents to enjoy,” he said.

“We are giving as much support as we can, through our Back to Business programme and approach, to make this happen.

“We must all abide by the roadmap, which is set down in law, to make sure we come out of this pandemic in a safe way and not risk another deadly wave of Covid-19.

“Under those legal restrictions, only a few outdoor sports facilities can re-open from March 29.

“Outdoor attractions, zoos and theme parks opening up hopefully from April 12, subject to the review.

“As the Essex director of public health has said, it may feel as though we do not need to take Government advice as strictly, but that is not the case.

“We look forward to a bumper Spring and Summer, in line with the roadmap.”