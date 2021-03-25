A LOVING husband has paid tribute to his wife who was his everything after she died from cancer.

Suzanne Howe, 49, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, which had spread to her liver, last August.

Mrs Howe was widely admired for her tireless community work, including for United in Kind, through which she touched the lives of many people.

Her husband of 19-years, Nick, 44, said: “She was my everything, not only a life-partner but she was a good listener, a great forward-looking person and would be able to take any situation and rationally think it through and provide you with a great solution.

“Her kindness, positivity and determination was absolutely fantastic and it’s now embedded in our children.

“They’ve now seen what a role model she is. If you wanted to grow up like someone then wow, what a person to aspire to be. We couldn’t really ask for any more.

Suzanne Howe was a 'kind' lady who helped others

“People have been so positive and complimentary about the ways in which Suz touched their lives and have reflected back on her kindness and how she put the community at the heart of everything she did.”

Mrs Howe was pivotal in a number of efforts to improve her home village of Ramsey, as well as the wider Tendring district.

In 2014, she set out and achieved a vision to improve Ramsey’s War Memorial park.

In typical selfless and loving fashion, she wrote out cards for future occasions in her children, Emily and Samuel’s, lives which she will not be able to see.

Mr Howe said: “The cards we’ve read have been a real gem for us in terms of trying to come to terms with such a huge loss.

“It is so thoughtful and amazing, it brings you comfort when you really need it.”

He added: “We’re taking each day as it comes. Over the past six months we have been in each other’s pockets during all waking hours so we’ve gone from that extreme to the complete other end. This has been huge for us to battle through.

“Suz’s way of looking at things as positively as possible makes me now think - what a great 19 years we were blessed with together.”

Mrs Howe’s funeral is on Wednesday. Friends and neighbours can show their respects by lining Church Hill, Ramsey, at about 9.20am.