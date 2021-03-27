HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

BARRY CHARLES GASSON: Gasson Barry Charles Aged 62 years. Formerly of Colchester. Passed away peacefully on the 29th January 2021 in Kent. Much loved Husband to Sharon, a Son, Brother, Uncle and friend and will be missed by many. Restricted funeral has taken place.

JEAN BANGERT: Bangert Jean Passed away peacefully at home 4th March 2021. Aged 92 years. Beloved Wife of Keith, much loved Mother of Stephen and Janet, Mother-in-Law of Lorraine and Andrew, Grandma of Christopher and Nicholas, Great-Grandma of Joseph. Private family service to be held Tuesday 13th April. Donations in memory of Jean to the Alzheimer's Society c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Colchester CO3 0LX. Tel 01206 372190.

ERIC SPURGEON: Spurgeon Eric Charles Passed away on 7th March, aged 92 years. A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, also friend to many who will be greatly missed. Safe in the arms of Jesus. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 20th April and will be by invitation only. Donations in memory of Eric for Stanway Evangelical Church can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimple Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

POPPY ALICE YOUNG: Young Poppy Alice Sadly passed away aged 84, Tuesday 16-02-21. Will be greatly missed. Much loved and treasured Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Sister and Auntie. Private Cremation Tuesday 13th April 11:00am. No Flowers. Donations to St Helena Hospice. Enquiries to: East Of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 01206 793492.

ANNE PATRICIA (PAT) DAVIS (FORMERLY TAMBLYN): Davis Anne Patricia (Pat) (Formerly Tamblyn) Passed away peacefully on 11th March 2021, aged 78 years. Deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family funeral held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 9th April 2021. Family flowers only. Donations to Parkinson's UK may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

TERESA ANN SALES (NÉE LAZELL) TERESA ANN: Sales (née LAZELL) Teresa Ann Passed away peacefully on 21st February 2021, aged 77 years. Much loved Wife of the late John, beloved Mum to Joseph and Catherine, and Mother-in-Law to Michael. Will be greatly missed by all of her family and many friends. Forever in our hearts. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at St James the Less and St Helen Roman Catholic Church on 30th March 2021. Flowers welcome. Donations, made payable to Catholic Church, Colchester may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester, Essex CO4 0AA or via the Tribute Page at www.gwinnell.co.uk

BETTY DAPHNE YULE: Yule Betty Daphne Passed away peacefully in Colchester General Hospital on 26th February 2021, aged 94 years. A very dear Auntie, Great Auntie and Great Great Auntie and friend who will be missed so much. Betty's funeral is by invitation only please due to restrictions and will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 14th April at 2.45pm. Flowers are welcome, but donations are also welcome in Betty's memory for Peldon Ward, Colchester General Hospital and can be made via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved or sent to East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

DEREK WILLIAM PITCHER: Pitcher Derek William Passed away on 21st February 2021, aged 86. Dearly loved Husband of the late Mollie and much loved Father to Andrew. Rest Peacefully. A private funeral service will take place at a later date Donations if desired in Derek's memory to Autism Anglia may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

MR C. E. NICOLLS: Mr C. E. Nicolls Formerly of Colchester Passed away 10th March 2021 aged 82, in Joondalup Hospital, Western Australia. Will always remember you Nic. Jack Page and Family.

MICHAEL JOHN ENGLAND: John England England, Michael John Passed away peacefully on 12th February 2021, aged 86 years. Loving Husband to the late Jean England and much loved Father of Angela, Jane and Robert, Father-in-Law of Paul, and Grandfather to Heather, Sarah, Robert and Matthew. A private funeral service will take place at St Peter ad Vincula Church, Coggeshall. Donations if desired for The Children's Society may be sent c/o W.H. Shephard Funeral Services, 93-94 High Street, Colchester, Essex CO1 1TH.

JOHN PULFORD JACKSON: Jackson John Pulford Passed away peacefully on 7th March 2021 aged 79 years. Much loved Brother to Pamela and Brother-in-Law to John. He was very well known and respected in Wormingford as well as various vehicle preservation groups in East Anglia and beyond. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Wormingford on Tuesday 6th April at 10.00am. Due to the current regulations attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of John to Parkinson's UK or Wormingford PCC, to benefit St Andrew's Church, may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or c/o Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Tel. 01787 313303.

PATRICIA ELIZABETH FOTHERGILL (FORMERLY SUTTON): Fothergill Patricia Elizabeth (formerly Sutton) Passed away peacefully on 8th March 2021. Aged 83 years. A much loved Wife, Mother & Grandmother who will be greatly missed. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 21st April at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations for St Helena Hospice can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB or online at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved

CAROL EVELYN REECE: Reece Carol Evelyn On 7th March peacefully in hospital, Carol of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 73 years. Much loved Wife of Cyril, dear Sister to José, Raymond and the late Lynda and a loving Aunt. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Frinton Homelands Church on Wednesday 7th April at 12:30pm followed by interment in Kirby Cross Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549.

ALBERT EDWARD EAST: East Albert Edward On 13th March peacefully in hospital, Bert of Kirby-le-Soken, aged 90 years. Former Verger of St. Michael's Church, Kirby-le-Soken. Much loved Father, Grandfather and Uncle and sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service (by invitation only) at St Michael's Church, Kirby-le-Soken on Friday 26th March at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Bert may be made to St. Michael's Church c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549.

EDNA STIFF: Edna Stiff Sadly passed away peacefully at home aged 95 on 20th March. A wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Family flowers only, any donations to Cancer UK or Parkinson's UK please.

JOAN BEATRICE FOSTER (PREVIOUSLY O'SHEA): Joan Beatrice Foster (previously O'Shea) Joan passed away at Loganberry Lodge on 19 March 2021, aged 90. She lived in Wakefield Close, Colchester for many years. Sadly missed by her Daughter, Pauline, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Neighbours and Friends. Rest in peace and love always.

JEAN IRIS WATTS: Watts Jean Iris 25.09.1928 to 28.02.2021 Aged 92 years Jean fell asleep suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 28th February 2021. Loving Wife to the late Geoff, much loved Mum to Robin, Ian and Mandy, and Nan to Alex, Ben, Adam and Leah, she will be greatly missed by everyone. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at The Church of St Peter and St Paul, West Mersea on Thursday 1st April 2021 at 2:00pm Followed by a private family committal. No black to be worn. Family Flowers only please. Donations to West Mersea RNLI in Jean's memory are welcome and can be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or may be sent to J.K.May Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea CO5 8JE.

PATRICK MARTIN HENNELLY: Hennelly Patrick Martin 08.01.1952 - 24.01.2021 In loving memory of a devoted Husband of Denise, and a dedicated Father of Patrick, William and Maya. A loyal and trusted fireman in the London Fire Brigade serving 25 years, and a committed fighter against injustice. You will be missed so greatly with each waking day, but your subversive presence remains with us and in us. Our love forever, The Hennelly Clan.