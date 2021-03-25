A WOMAN was left shaken-up and requiring hospital treatment after a driver crashed into her car TWICE in a matter of minutes.

Elisa Lee Cooper, 38, from Clacton, was driving in Thorpe Road at about 8.30am yesterday.

A silver car is said to have suddenly sped down the street so close to Elisa’s vehicle it completely ripped off her wing mirror.

The driver is then reported to have turned around at the roundabout before heading back down the road and smashing into back of Elisa’s blue Vauxhall after she had parked.

She believes he could have been travelling as fast 50mph despite Thorpe Road having a 30mph speed limit.

Elisa, who was on her way to use a friend’s washing machine due to hers being broken, said she was shaken by the crash.

“My reaction was complete shock and it all happened so fast,” she said.

“He was literally coming towards me at such speed, and I couldn’t do anything about it.

“It all felt like it happened within seconds of his car coming into my view and then he rammed into the back of my car.

“The impact threw me forward with such force that it took me a minute to work out what just happened, even though I still had my seat belt on.

“I was instantly in a state of shock, upset and pain. I couldn’t quite believe that someone had smashed into my car not once but twice.

“Thankfully, there were other people around who came to help me and saw what happened.”

Shortly after the crash Elisha says police officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the driver of the other car as well as other eyewitnesses.

She then transported herself to hospital before she was told the extent of her injuries.

“I was in a lot of pain with my neck and back and it was all a bit of a blur,” she added.

“I now have been told I have muscle damage in my neck and back and my car is a write-off as well.

“I am resting now but it has been a horrible day.”

Essex Police has been contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.