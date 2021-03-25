A MIRACLE teenager who was told he would never walk is embarking on a fundraising challenge in aid of the hospital which changed his life.

George Frost, 15, was diagnosed with incurable spina bifida after being born with a large lump called a mylomeningocele in his back.

The golf-ball sized mass consisted of damaged spinal cord and nerves which left him paralysed from the waist down.

As a result of the birth defect George’s parents Victoria Strickland and Shaun Frost, were told by doctors he would never walk.

But at just four months old, baby George underwent a major operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital, before showing positive signs while in recovery.

“Shaun and I were called, and he wriggled his tiny toes,” said Victoria, from Walton.

“To be told he would never walk, this was pretty incredible and very emotional. Our George proved them wrong, and we are super proud of him.”

Since then inspiring George, who now lives with scoliosis and a neuropathic bowel and bladder, has undergone numerous operations and treatments.

Two years ago, for example, he had a rod operation in a bid to straighten his curved spine and continues to be under the supervision of Great Ormand Street Hospital.

Despite his limitations, the young fighter has made it his mission to repay the hospital’s dedication by completing several fundraisers on their behalf.

He even once walked alongside famous and gold medal-winning sprinter Linford Christie OBE during an event in London.

George’s grandad Denis Strickland, 62, also from Walton, said: “He has had many operations and just takes them in his stride - pun intended.

“George has become stronger over the years and is now a wonderful teenager full of happiness, empathy and love.

“He not only endures the physical trauma of the constant operations, but also the mental trauma through lack of understanding in society.

“I am amazed, inspired and extremely proud and I'm honoured to call George my grandson.”

George, who wears leg splints, is in the middle of a 62-mile walking challenge with his mum.

Everyday throughout March they are completing various distances and have already raised more than £1,000 for Great Ormand Street Hospital.

Victoria, 38, added: “George has done amazing over the years and shown pure determination and although this challenge is tough he is determined to do it.

“GOSH continues to be an amazing for George and all the children they care for, but the hospital relies on donations.

“So please sponsor George so the hospital can carry on doing the remarkable work they do.”

To donate visit tinyurl.com/576fmh4w