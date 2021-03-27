Four individuals and companies in Essex have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
HMRC’s Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) scheme provides information about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000, according to HMRC.
The list is updated every three months and the information wiped after a year.
The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published:
Siew Luan Lim
Trade/occupation: Takeaway
Address: Formerly of 8 Colchester Road, St Osyth, Clacton, C016 8HA
Period of default: April 6, 2013, to July 3, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £72,193.55
Total amount of penalties charged: £51,194.50
Luke John Rose
Trade/ occupation: Web and system design
Address: Formerly of 69A Heygate Avenue, Southend, SS1 2AN
Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2017
Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £205,165.75
Total amount of penalties charged: £207, 625.56
Allen DeBotte
Trade/ occupation: Driver
Address: Orsett End, Basildon, SS14 2NJ
Period of default: April 2, 2019, to April 2, 2019
Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £34, 834
Total amount of penalties charged: £14,020.68
Sambu Ltd
Trade/ occupation: Electrician
Address: Ilford Lane, Essex, IG1 2LD
Period of default: May 1, 2013, to January 31, 2018
Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £84,645
Total amount of penalties charged: £59,251.50
