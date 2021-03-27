Four individuals and companies in Essex have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.

HMRC’s Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) scheme provides information about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000, according to HMRC.

The list is updated every three months and the information wiped after a year.

The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published:

Siew Luan Lim

Trade/occupation: Takeaway

Address: Formerly of 8 Colchester Road, St Osyth, Clacton, C016 8HA

Period of default: April 6, 2013, to July 3, 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £72,193.55

Total amount of penalties charged: £51,194.50

Luke John Rose

Trade/ occupation: Web and system design

Address: Formerly of 69A Heygate Avenue, Southend, SS1 2AN

Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2017

Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £205,165.75

Total amount of penalties charged: £207, 625.56

Allen DeBotte

Trade/ occupation: Driver

Address: Orsett End, Basildon, SS14 2NJ

Period of default: April 2, 2019, to April 2, 2019

Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £34, 834

Total amount of penalties charged: £14,020.68

Sambu Ltd

Trade/ occupation: Electrician

Address: Ilford Lane, Essex, IG1 2LD

Period of default: May 1, 2013, to January 31, 2018

Total amount of tax/ duty on which penalties are based: £84,645

Total amount of penalties charged: £59,251.50