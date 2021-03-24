A MURDER trial which unfolded amid the “murky world” of drugs left a jury “experts” on the topic of county lines dealing.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court convicted Reece McHutcherson, 20, of murder after the death of 31-year-old Murdoch Brown in Greenstead, Colchester, in May 2019.

Co-accused Jay Dice, 23, and Toyn Williams, 29, were cleared of murder.

Judge Lynch discharged the jury from reaching a verdict in relation to a charge of manslaughter in respect of Dice.

Dice, of Mayville, Leytonstone, was cleared of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and convicted of perverting the course of justice.

McHutcherson, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was cleared of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Williams, of Winchester Road, Hale End, East London, was cleared of manslaughter and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, but was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and perverting the course of justice.

Kaley Hodgkinson, 31, of Charles Pell Way, Colchester, was cleared of a charge of assisting an offender, but convicted on one count of perverting the course of justice.

The offenders are due to be sentenced this morning.

After the trial commenced in February, the jury heard evidence from Murdoch’s brother, Robert, as well as from former runners for the JR line.

Read more:

Runners, users and police experts lifted the lid on the Colchester operation, which saw heroin and crack cocaine peddled to addicts.

The prosecution had alleged Toyn Williams was the “organiser” – the man at the top of the JR county drug line who ordered an attack on Murdoch Brown’s brother Robert over an upaid debt.

The jury were told Jay Dice acted closely with Williams as “the trusted lieutenant”, while Kaley Hodgkinson was described as a runner who helped to cover up the stabbing.

The court heard Reece McHutcherson was the “new boy”, hoping to use his three years of experience as a runner to move up the ranks.

Read more:

Defence barristers had claimed Robert, desperate for a fix and using his well-built brother Murdoch as muscle, intended to rob McHutcherson of drugs while armed with knives.

Read more:

Murder victim and his brother 'intended to rob drug runner' before fatal stabbing

In her closing address to the jury, Tracy Ayling, prosecuting, said: “It is to be hoped this is your first and last encounter with the murky world of drugs.

“Of course, you were familiar with the expression county lines.

“But it is doubtful I suspect you’ve ever seen such grimy details in all their glorious technicolour.”

She added: “The point is that a county line is an extremely lucrative business.

“It preys on addiction. Addiction is obsession, craving, dependence.

“It can’t be helped without medication and amazing willpower.”