A PENSIONER carried out a “dreadful piece of sexual offending” when he was caught putting his hand up the skirt of an elderly dementia-sufferer in a care home.

Stephen Pilgrim, 71, was twice caught inappropriately touching the woman at a care home on New Year’s Eve, 2019.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how a care assistant had ventured into the victim’s private room to check whether she had enough toiletries.

She found Pilgrim, who jumped and gave the staff member the impression he had been “caught doing something he shouldn’t”.

The victim’s long skirt was raised above her knee and Pilgrim’s hand was seen to move away from her.

After the care assistant reported what she had seen, a fellow staff member paid the victim a visit.

Again, Pilgrim was found in her room.

The victim appeared “frightened and confused”.

When Pilgrim became aware of the staff member’s presence, he jumped up and pulled his hands away, before suggesting he was simply patting the victim as he said goodbye.

Pilgrim was later arrested and the victim’s DNA was found in his nail clippings.

He admitted two charges of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

Gavin Burrell, mitigating, pointed to Pilgrim’s clean record and the fact he admitted his guilt at the earliest opportunity.

He also highlighted Pilgrim’s extensive health difficulties, including a heart condition, kidney disease and diabetes, and said his client had suffered anxiety and depression due to the case and coverage in the press.

Judge Christopher Walker sentenced Pilgrim, of Harwich Road, Bradfield, to two years imprisonment.

“This was a dreadful piece of sexual offending,” he said.