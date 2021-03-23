Three men have been charged as part of investigations into the supply of drugs in Colchester and Clacton.
Two were arrested after a warrant was executed at an address in St John’s Road, Colchester, on Monday, March 15, as part of an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Colchester.
Martell Moseley, 22, of Vicarage Road, Tottenham, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.
He was also charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
Joshua Francis, 23, of Corinium Close, Wembley, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
Both appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 17, and are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 14.
Fidel Barbosa, 23, of Rectory Road, Hackney, was arrested on Thursday, March 18, as part of an investigation into drugs supply in Clacton.
He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 19, and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 16
Comments are closed on this article.