A JURY has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on a manslaughter charge in relation to the fatal stabbing of a beloved father.

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court had already convicted Reece McHutcherson, 20, of murder after the death of 31-year-old Murdoch Brown in Greenstead, Colchester, in May 2019.

Co-accused Jay Dice, 23, and Toyn Williams, 29, were cleared of murder, but the jury continued to deliberate in respect of a manslaughter charge in relation to Dice.

Yesterday a note was passed to Judge Patricia Lynch QC indicating a majority verdict could not be reached.

Deciding “enough is enough”, judge Lynch discharged the jury from reaching a verdict.

Dice, of Mayville, Leytonstone, was earlier cleared of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and convicted of perverting the course of justice.

McHutcherson, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was cleared of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Read more: Drug runner GUILTY of murdering beloved father in stabbing

Williams, of Winchester Road, Hale End, East London, was cleared of manslaughter and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, but was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and perverting the course of justice.

Kaley Hodgkinson, 31, of Charles Pell Way, Colchester, was cleared of a charge of assisting an offender, but convicted on one count of perverting the course of justice.

The offenders are due to be sentenced this morning.

Judge Lynch thanked the jury for sitting through a “tough” trial which revealed the “misery” wrought by the world of drugs.

She said: “You’ve seen the misery from the families who lose loved ones.

“You’ve seen the misery of the addicts who are caught in the traps and it gives you some idea as to why the constant battle goes on.

“You have seen things people quite often don’t have to think about or look into.

“To say I hope it’s been enjoyable is facile. But I hope it has been an eye-opener in relation to the sort of work we do and how people work so very hard to try to fight it for the good of society.”