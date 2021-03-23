Tendring sees week-on-week increase in Covid rates - here's the latest figures

TENDRING has seen a week-on-week rise in its Covid infection rate, the latest figures show.
According to Government data the district's infection rate in the seven days to March 18 was 34.1 cases per 100,000 people.
During this week there were 50 cases of Covid confirmed in the district.
The area's infection rate has increased from 28.7 cases per 100,000 people compared with one week earlier.
The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
Data for the most recent four days (March 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
Of the 315 local areas in England, 138, or 44 per cent, have seen a week-on-week rise in case rates whilst 171, or 54 per cent, have seen a fall.
Six areas infection rates remain unchanged.
Tendring's infection rate remains below the average for England.
A map compiled using Government data also shows the number of Covid cases in each part of Tendring.
Eight parts of the district had less than three cases during the week to March 17.
This means the virus is classed as "suppressed" in these areas and they are white on the Government's hotspots map.
Here are the latest number of cases in the week to March 17:
- Jaywick & St Osyth - 6
- Clacton West - 5
- Clacton Central - 4
- Manningtree & Mistley - 4
- Clacton Bocking's Elm - 3
- Frinton West & Kirby - 3
- Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken - 3
- Clacton Rush Green - 3
- Walton & Frinton Coastal - less than three
- Clacton East - less than three
- Holland-on-Sea - less than three
- Harwich West & South - less than three
- Harwich Parkeston - less than three
- Elmstead Market & Ardleigh - less than three
- Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington - less than three
- Brightlingsea & Point Clear - less than three