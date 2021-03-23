COLCHESTER has been named the party capital of the UK as part of a new research study.

Leading academic research firm Ivory Research analysed Instagram data as part of the study.

The firm collected more than 100,000 posts from around the world, looking at the hashtags #worklife, #working #partytime and #partyhard.

Then they analysed which countries, states and cities focused more on work and which were more interested in partying.

Colchester was named the UK's number one place for parties, with 87 per cent of pertinent Instagram posts having a party-themed hashtag.

Second place was Bolton with 80 per cent and Leeds was third with 74 per cent.

Another Essex town, Southend, came in fifth place in the rankings with a score of 71 per cent.

Here is the data for the top ten party towns and cities in the UK:

Colchester has long had a reputation as the party capital of Essex, perhaps in part due to its association with the University of Essex.

The town has a huge selection of bars and pubs, although clubs are in a bit shorter supply.

Colchester High Street

There were no parts of Essex list in the workaholics, some would say unsurprisingly.

The most workaholic towns and cities in Britain were Bedford, Sheffield and Poole according to the research.

Read more:

Ivory Research also analysed different countries across the world to compare data across the globe.

Of the 121 countries with available data, 57 prefer to party, 60 are focussed on work with the rest having a 50/50 balance.

Apparently the UK had a 54:46 work:party ratio when taken on average.

Ivory Research collected Instagram posts tagged with the four hashtags, totalling 101,527 posts, then analysed the location of each and assigned a status based on the balance of work and party hashtags in each place.

Data was collected in February 2021.

Parties are of course banned under Covid restrictions at the moment, unless with your own household of course.

You can view the full research here.