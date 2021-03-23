THOSE who leave the UK to travel abroad without good reason could face £5,000 fines under laws coming into force next week.

The legislation for restrictions over the coming months, as the Government sets out its road map for coming out of lockdown, was published on Monday.

The latest changes, which come into force on March 29, put restrictions on leaving the UK without a "reasonable excuse".

Those who break the rules could face a £5,000 fine.

There is also a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to fill in a travel declaration form, giving person details and reason for travel, for those planning to leave the UK.

The travel ban does not apply to those going to the common travel area of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland, unless that is not the final destination.

Exemptions also apply including for those needing to travel for work, study, for legal obligations or to vote, if they are moving, selling or renting property, for some childcare reasons or to be present at a birth, to visit a dying relative or close friend, to attend a funeral, for those getting married or to attend the wedding of a close relative, for medical appointments or to escape a risk of harm.

Protests will once again be a permitted exception to rules banning group gatherings under the laws if it is organised by a business, public or political body or other group and as long as organisers take the “required precautions”.

It comes after campaigners, MPs and peers called on ministers to make clear protests were permitted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulations, which will be voted on by Parliament on Thursday, essentially replace the previous tier system with a series of “steps”, following the proposed dates of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown for England.

Here are the changes to the lockdown rules planned in the next few weeks:

Step 1 - March 29 - permits up to six people meeting outdoors but restricts indoor gatherings of two or more people.

Step 2 - April 12 - non-essential shops to reopen as well as businesses like hairdressers and hospitality venues serving customers outside.

Step 3 - May 17 - allows groups of six to meet inside and up to 30 people outside.

The need for the restrictions must be reviewed by April 12, and at least once every 35 days thereafter, the legal papers say.

The laws expire on June 30, unless they are scrapped or amended in the meantime.